Kerala's Weather Woes: Traffic and Academics Disrupted by Heavy Rains and Sinkhole

A sinkhole has appeared on the Chuzhali-Chengalayi road at Panamkunnu in Kerala's Kannur district, leading authorities to pause traffic as a precaution, according to a Wednesday statement. The sinkhole's emergence has unsettled local residents and commuters, with preliminary assessments suggesting a piping phenomenon as a potential cause, pending further inspection.

Thaliparamba Tahsildar reported that specialized evaluation is necessary to determine the sinkhole's breadth and origin. "Traffic has been temporarily halted. An expert team will conduct a comprehensive inspection," the official stated. Meanwhile, heavy rains on Friday heightened the Kakkad river in Kannur, resulting in waterlogged sections of the coastal city.

The inundated roads impaired traffic flow, posing challenges for commuters. Torrential rainfall across state districts disrupted daily routines and triggered waterlogging. In Thrissur, the downpour led to a district-wide holiday for all educational institutions, including CBSE and ICSE schools, despite exams and interviews proceeding as planned.

All educational institutions in Idukki, including professional colleges and training centers, will close, with residential schools and colleges as well as summer coaching sessions exempted. School leaders are encouraged to arrange make-up lessons, potentially online. In Wayanad, a similar closure applies, excluding residential institutions.

Persisting rainfall prompts closures of all educational entities in Pathanamthitta, while Palakkad's District Collector announced a district-wide closure for all academic institutions, with exemptions for residential facilities. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)