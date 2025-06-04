Assam Cabinet Expands Kaziranga Park and Boosts Development Initiatives

The Assam Cabinet, under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, has approved a landmark expansion of Kaziranga National Park, increasing its area by more than 47,000 hectares. This decision is aimed at strengthening biodiversity conservation efforts and enhancing sustainable tourism at the globally recognized UNESCO World Heritage Site.

According to an announcement made by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the expansion incorporates several villages, including Gopal Jarani, Gonaitapu, and others. This strategic move was revealed in an official statement following a cabinet meeting held at Lok Sewa Bhawan in Guwahati on May 21.

In another significant decision, the cabinet approved the issuance of arms licences to original inhabitants and indigenous citizens in vulnerable areas. This initiative is designed to bolster security and instill confidence among these communities. Additionally, a collaboration with Tata Technologies Limited will transform local educational institutes into Centres of Excellence, further contributing to skill development and employment opportunities in the region.