Delhi's Green Leap: CM Gupta's Bold Plan for a Cleaner Capital

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta announced initiatives to combat air pollution, including banning non-compliant vehicles, artificial rain through cloud seeding, and innovative technologies with science partnerships. The plan emphasizes reducing dust and emissions, aiming for a healthier Delhi by 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 14:49 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 14:49 IST
Delhi Chief MInister Rekha Gupta (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a pivotal meeting at the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta conferred with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, alongside Delhi Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena. Key figures, including MPs and senior officials, reviewed the status of ongoing National Highway projects in the capital.

Unveiling the Air Pollution Mitigation Plan 2025, Gupta announced significant changes: effective November 1, commercial vehicles in Delhi must be BS-VI, CNG, or EV compliant. This move marks a major stride in curbing emissions and aligning with the Delhi government's vision for a 'Clean, Green, Healthy Delhi.'

Pioneering measures include India's first artificial rain in Delhi through cloud seeding, in collaboration with IIT Kanpur. Further efforts will see the installation of mist sprayers in pollution hotspots and mandatory anti-smog guns on high-rise buildings. Plans to deploy ANPR cameras across the city aim to monitor and curb pollution from end-of-life vehicles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

