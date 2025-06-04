THDCIL's Tehri Plant Pioneers India's Renewable Energy with Variable Speed PSP
THDC India Ltd has launched commercial electricity from the first unit of the 1,000 MW Variable Speed Pumped Storage Plant at Tehri. This marks a milestone in India's renewable energy, making Tehri the largest CPSE-operated pumped storage plant and the first with variable speed technology.
- Country:
- India
THDC India Ltd (THDCIL) has successfully commenced commercial electricity supply from the first unit of its 1,000 MW Variable Speed Pumped Storage Plant in Tehri, Uttarakhand. The 250 MW unit's launch is a significant achievement in India's renewable energy sector.
Union Minister of Power, Housing and Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal, virtually marked this milestone event, emphasizing the importance of variable speed technology in advancing India's energy autonomy. This technology enhances power flow management, boosting India's energy ecosystem's flexibility and intelligence.
With power electronics and controls supplied by global energy giant GE Vernova, the project furthers India's renewable energy integration, offering flexible peaking power and grid support. Once fully operational, the Tehri Hydro Power Complex will become India's largest Hydropower Complex with a total capacity of 2,400 MW.
(With inputs from agencies.)
