Russia's Oil and Gas Revenue: A Deepening Crisis

Russia's oil and gas revenue fell 35% in May to 512.7 billion roubles due to sanctions and falling oil prices. This decline has widened Russia's budget deficit, prompting opposition to OPEC+ output hikes. The finance ministry has adjusted its deficit forecast amid expectations of prolonged low oil prices.

Updated: 04-06-2025 17:51 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 17:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In May, Russia experienced a 35% drop in oil and gas revenue, with figures falling to 512.7 billion roubles, according to data from the finance ministry. This decline is attributed to weaker oil prices and international sanctions impacting the nation's economic stability.

The budget deficit has deepened, with sources revealing Russia's resistance to recent production hikes by OPEC+, a consortium of oil-exporting countries and their allies. Oil and gas have historically contributed significantly to Russia's federal budget, but revenues have dwindled alarmingly.

Predicting the continuation of low oil prices, the finance ministry has revised the 2025 budget deficit forecast from 0.5% to 1.7% of GDP. This fiscal forecast reflects a 24% reduction in energy revenue expectations, mirroring profound challenges in bolstering economic resilience amidst global market dynamics.

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

