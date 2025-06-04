Left Menu

Germany's Energy Overhaul: A Shift to Future Competitiveness

Germany plans an in-depth analysis of energy demand and supply improvements, with a focus on lowering costs and boosting efficiency. In response to the Ukraine war, it aims to cut electricity taxes, introduce gas-powered plants, and balance renewable energy integration. Labour and competitiveness remain key voter concerns.

Germany's government is set to scrutinize the nation's energy demands and potential improvements to supply as it tackles the challenge of high costs while integrating more gas generation, Economy Minister Katherina Reiche stated on Wednesday. Energy prices, among Europe's highest, have become a focal issue since February's federal election.

In the wake of the Ukraine war, Germany's reliance on Russia for cheap gas has dwindled, prompting a pivot towards renewable energy sources. The new coalition government is implementing measures to reduce energy prices, including slashing electricity taxes, grid fees, and establishing gas-powered plants to stabilize costs during periods of low renewable energy generation.

Reiche highlighted the importance of assessing the true system costs during her keynote at the BDEW conference in Berlin. The government will examine electricity demand, supply security, and grid and renewables expansion to discern necessary adjustments. Cabinet decisions on electricity tax cuts and gas power plant tenders are expected by year-end.

