Tejasvi Surya Blames Karnataka Govt for Bengaluru Stampede Tragedy

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya has accused the Karnataka state government of orchestrating the stampede that killed 11 people near Chinnaswamy Stadium during RCB's IPL victory celebration in Bengaluru. Surya criticized Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for issuing an open invitation to fans without ensuring adequate security arrangements.

During a conversation with ANI, Surya lamented that the tragedy could have been avoided with proper planning. He accused state leaders of turning the celebration into a party event and demanded accountability and compensation for the victims' families. While the state has announced a magisterial inquiry, Surya expressed skepticism about its impact.

Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar apologized for the incident, attributing the chaos to overwhelming crowds and promising improved future planning. In response, IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal extended condolences and urged for better arrangements in future events. The state government has announced Rs 10 lakh as compensation for each bereaved family.

