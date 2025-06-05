Leadership Shuffle at CMC Markets

CMC Markets PLC, a prominent player in the financial sector, is undergoing notable leadership changes. The company announced that Deputy CEO David Fineberg has decided not to stand for re-election at the upcoming annual general meeting (AGM).

In addition, the firm revealed that Paul Wainscott is set to succeed Richards as Chairman, marking a significant shift in governance for the establishment. This change comes as part of CMC Markets' ongoing strategy to adapt to an ever-evolving market landscape.

As the company navigates these transitions, the focus remains on maintaining strong leadership to confront future challenges and to bolster its competitive edge in the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)