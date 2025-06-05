Left Menu

Leadership Shuffle at CMC Markets

CMC Markets PLC has announced significant changes in its board. Deputy CEO David Fineberg will not seek re-election at the upcoming AGM, and Paul Wainscott will replace Richards as Chairman. The company continues to evolve its leadership to navigate future challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 12:03 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 12:03 IST
CMC Markets PLC, a prominent player in the financial sector, is undergoing notable leadership changes. The company announced that Deputy CEO David Fineberg has decided not to stand for re-election at the upcoming annual general meeting (AGM).

In addition, the firm revealed that Paul Wainscott is set to succeed Richards as Chairman, marking a significant shift in governance for the establishment. This change comes as part of CMC Markets' ongoing strategy to adapt to an ever-evolving market landscape.

As the company navigates these transitions, the focus remains on maintaining strong leadership to confront future challenges and to bolster its competitive edge in the industry.

