Tense Race for Portuguese Presidency Amid Fragmented Political Landscape

Portuguese voters headed to polling stations on Sunday to elect a new president, with three candidates in a near tie, including a far-right party leader, indicating a likely runoff. The election underscores Portugal's shifting political dynamics since the end of its fascist rule.

The Portuguese presidency, while primarily ceremonial, holds important powers such as dissolving parliament and calling snap elections. Approximately 11 million citizens are eligible to vote. Polls are closing at 7 p.m. with results expected later in the evening.

Key candidates include Socialist Antonio Jose Seguro at 25.1%, Chega leader Andre Ventura at 23%, and Joao Cotrim de Figueiredo from the Liberal Initiative at 22.3%. Despite Ventura's strong showing, experts predict his defeat due to high voter rejection rates. A potential Seguro-Ventura runoff is anticipated to favor Seguro.

