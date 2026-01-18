In a significant political development, Portuguese citizens queued at polling stations on Sunday to cast their votes in a presidential election marked by a tight contest among three leading candidates. Opinion surveys highlight a potential top-two runoff, featuring the far-right Cheap party's leader.

Since Portugal's shift from a fascist regime, a runoff election has only occurred once before, emphasizing the current political fragmentation and the emergence of the far-right. Although the presidency is a ceremonial position, it holds crucial powers including dissolving parliament and vetoing legislation.

Eleven million voters are eligible, with polling station closures set for 7 p.m., and initial results expected later. The contest largely features Socialist Antonio Jose Segundo, Cheap leader Andre Ventura, and Jiao Cot rim de Figurehead, each with significant support, indicating a tight and unpredictable race.

