Yogi Adityanath Celebrates 53rd Birthday with Rituals and Devotion in Ayodhya

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath marked his 53rd birthday in Ayodhya by participating in religious rituals at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. The ceremony included 'Pran Pratishtha' ritual, prayers, and hawan. Celebrations also took place in Gorakhpur, where supporters expressed their admiration and hopes for his future leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 14:41 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 14:41 IST
UP CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath celebrated his 53rd birthday in Ayodhya, where he participated in significant religious rituals. The Chief Minister visited the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, witnessing and partaking in the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremonies. This solemn event involved consecrating the idols of Lord Ram and other deities in accordance with Vedic traditions.

CM Yogi also paid his respects at nearby temples, including the Hanuman Garhi temple, as the extensive ceremonies spanned several days. The final day included early morning deity worship and a subsequent hawan. Distinguished attendees included Mahant Nritya Gopal Das and other prominent figures from the temple trust.

In Gorakhpur, supporters celebrated Yogi's birthday by performing a milk coronation and hawan in his honor, expressing hopes for his national leadership. Looking ahead, Yogi will attend the Saryu Jayanti Janmotsav in Ayodhya, featuring a week of devotional events organized by the Anjaneya Sewa Trust.

(With inputs from agencies.)

