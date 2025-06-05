Dieseline Emergency: Baltimore Waterfront Diesel Spill
A 2,000-gallon diesel spill from a Johns Hopkins Hospital facility in Baltimore tainted the waterfront at a popular tourist spot. Contained within Harbor East's marina, the spill dyed the water red but didn't affect drinking water. Cleanup efforts led by the U.S. Coast Guard are ongoing.
A diesel spill in Baltimore has tainted a popular waterfront tourist spot. The spill, originating from a Johns Hopkins Hospital facility, involved 2,000 gallons and was initially underestimated. There was no impact on local drinking water, according to officials.
Contained within a 100 by 250-yard area in the marina at Harbor East, the spill turned the water red due to dye in the fuel. Cleanup efforts are being conducted by the U.S. Coast Guard in collaboration with a contractor.
Governor Wes Moore, onsite at Fells Point where the origin of the spill was initially unknown, stated that Johns Hopkins Hospital is actively involved in the response. The hospital did not comment on the incident at the time of reporting.
