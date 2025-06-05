Coal India's Eco-Friendly Leap: Transforming Coal Transportation
State-owned Coal India Limited (CIL) reported a 34% increase in environmentally friendly coal transportation, reaching 102.5 million tonnes in FY25 through its First Mile Connectivity (FMC) projects. By FY2029, CIL plans to commission 92 FMC projects, enabling eco-friendly transport of nearly one billion tonnes of coal annually.
State-owned Coal India Limited (CIL) has announced a significant boost in its eco-friendly coal transportation methods, reporting a 34% increase to 102.5 million tonnes in FY25.
This growth was achieved through the implementation of the company's First Mile Connectivity (FMC) projects, tied into the Indian Railway network. In comparison, FY2024 saw 76.5 million tonnes transported through 17 such projects.
With eyes on the future, CIL plans to introduce 19 FMC projects with nearly 150 million tonnes capacity by FY2026, moving towards its goal of one billion tonnes of environment-friendly coal transport annually by FY2029.
