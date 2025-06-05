Kerala Imposes 52-Day Trawling Ban for Marine Conservation

The Kerala government has declared a trawling ban lasting 52 days along its coastal waters to safeguard marine life. This measure will be in force from midnight June 9 until midnight July 31, 2025, following a decision made during the cabinet meeting.

Mechanized fishing is prohibited during this period, though traditional fishing using inboard boats is still allowed. The Coastal Police and district Collectors have been tasked with ensuring all out-of-state vessels leave Kerala before the ban commences. The Fisheries Department stresses inboard boats must have requisite safety equipment.

This initiative aims to protect fish populations during their critical breeding season, preserve marine ecosystems, and prevent overfishing by banning bottom trawling, which damages the ocean floor. The ban, coinciding with the breeding season of significant fish species, mandates trawlers remain at least 12 nautical miles offshore to avoid penalties.

The state government is also providing financial assistance such as rations and subsidies to mitigate the economic impact on trawler workers.