Saatvik Powers Up: New Solar Facility to Transform India's Energy Landscape

Saatvik Green Energy is taking a monumental step forward with its subsidiary, Saatvik Solar Industries, as they commence construction on a cutting-edge solar manufacturing facility in Odisha. This ambitious project is primed to significantly advance India's renewable energy capabilities.

The facility aims to produce 4.80 GW of solar cells and 4.00 GW of modules, occupying 57 acres strategically located at Gopalpur Industrial Park, Odisha. This development marks an integral part of Saatvik's expansion strategy, leveraging land sub-leased from Tata Steel Special Economic Zone Ltd.

By enhancing its manufacturing capacity to 8.80 GW, incorporating additional developments at Ambala, Saatvik Green Energy is poised to solidify its leadership in the solar module manufacturing space across India, according to CEO Prashant Mathur. The company currently stands as a formidable force with a 3.80 GW operational capacity of solar PV modules as of February 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)