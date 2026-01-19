Tata Steel Masters: Gukesh draws with Arjun in Round 3

Top seed Arjun Erigaisi could not get past the defenses of world champion D Gukesh as the two Indians agreed to a draw in the third round of the Tata Steel Masters here on Monday.

Having qualified to the candidates tournament, Matthias Bluebaum scored his first victory in the event, defeating compatriot Vincent Keymer. He joined the leaders' pack on two points out of a possible three.

Amongst other Indians in the fray, Aravindh Chithambaram played out another draw with Nodirbek Abdusattorov of Uzbekistan while R Praggnanandhaa was looking good to keep his two losses behind and going to score his first victory in the 14-player 13-round event over Thai Dai Van Nguyen of Czech Republic.

With 10 rounds still to come in the first super tournament of the year, Arjun, Abdusattorov and Hans Niemann were joined by Bluebaum in the lead on two points out of a possible three. It seems that the battle is heating up at the bottom of the table wherein the likes of Praggnanandhaa, Anish Giri and Gukesh are raring to have a go.

With just a half point separating the leaders from the second placed contestants at this point, it is clear that the next couple of rounds ahead of the rest day will decide if anyone is running away.

Arjun and Gukesh fought it out in the Queen's gambit accepted, an opening that Praggnanandhaa had experimented with Arjun in the opening round and had bite the dust.

Clearly, Gukesh had prepared better as he was able to keep white's pieces at some distance from his king and even keep them busy, defending against his pawn storm on the queen side. Arjun did not take many risk as he is normally prone to and decided to call it truce when there was probably a lot to play for optically.

Aravindh played a solid game right from the word go and one wonders why. His opening choice was questionable as it gave nothing as white and Abdusattorov was able to equalize without much ado. The game was drawn quickly.

Results Round 3 (Indians unless specified): Arjun Erigaisi (2) drew with D Gukesh (1.5)) Jorden van Foreest (Ned, 1)playing Anish Giri (0.5); Thai Dai Van Nguyen (Cze (1) playing R Praggnanandhaa (0); Aravindh Chithambaram (1.5) drew with Nodirbek Abdusattorov (Uzb, 2); beat; Hans Moke Niemann (Usa, 2) drew with Yagiz Kaan Erdogmus (Tur, 1.5); Vincent Keymer (Ger, 1) lost to Matthias Bluebaum (Ger, 2); Javokhir Sindarov (Uzb, 1.5) drew with Vladimir Fedoseev (Slo, 1.5).

