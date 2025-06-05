Left Menu

Zia Yusuf Resigns from Reform UK Chairmanship

Zia Yusuf, chairman of Reform UK, has announced his resignation. Citing a change in belief about the effectiveness of working toward a Reform government, Yusuf made his decision public on social media. His departure marks a significant shift within the right-wing political party’s leadership.

Updated: 05-06-2025 22:06 IST
Zia Yusuf, the chairman of Britain's right-wing Reform UK party, has tendered his resignation, he revealed on the social platform X.

In a statement, Yusuf expressed a change in perspective regarding the value of efforts to elect a Reform government, leading to his decision to vacate the chairmanship.

His resignation is expected to cause a considerable impact on the party's future strategies and leadership dynamics.

