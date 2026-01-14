Left Menu

France Bars Right-Wing Group from Engaging in Anti-Migrant Activities

France has banned 10 members of the British group 'Raise the Colours' from entering the country. The group, described as extreme right, attempted to disrupt migrant crossings from French beaches to the UK. The ban follows their recent activities seen as threats to public order.

Updated: 14-01-2026 19:25 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 19:25 IST
France Bars Right-Wing Group from Engaging in Anti-Migrant Activities
  • Country:
  • France

France announced on Wednesday the prohibition of 10 members of the British group 'Raise the Colours,' who attempted to block migrant crossings from its beaches toward the UK.

The French Interior Ministry described the group as extreme right and highlighted that their actions posed a threat to public order.

'Raise the Colours' is known for its destructive trips to France, targeting small boats on the Channel migration route, as well as its propaganda aimed at rallying British support against immigration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

