France Bars Right-Wing Group from Engaging in Anti-Migrant Activities

France announced on Wednesday the prohibition of 10 members of the British group 'Raise the Colours,' who attempted to block migrant crossings from its beaches toward the UK.

The French Interior Ministry described the group as extreme right and highlighted that their actions posed a threat to public order.

'Raise the Colours' is known for its destructive trips to France, targeting small boats on the Channel migration route, as well as its propaganda aimed at rallying British support against immigration.

