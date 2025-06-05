Tragedy at Chinnaswamy: Bengaluru Stampede Sparks Outrage and Action
A devastating stampede during RCB's victory celebration at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium resulted in 11 deaths and left several injured. The Karnataka Government has suspended key officials and initiated a probe led by a retired High Court judge. The incident highlights severe lapses in crowd management and accountability concerns.
The Bengaluru stampede, which claimed 11 lives and left scores injured, has led to the suspension of top police officials at Cubbon Park Police Station by the Karnataka Government. The move comes as part of a probe into the incident, spearheaded by a one-man commission under a retired High Court Judge.
The FIR filed at the station accuses the RCB franchise, DNA, and KSCA management of negligence in managing the massive crowd, which led to chaos and implicated sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The case also pinpoints severe lapses in control and blames key figures for inadvertently causing the disaster, resulting in grave consequences.
Meanwhile, the Karnataka High Court has taken suo motu notice and called for a comprehensive status report. RCB expressed deep regret and pledged financial support to victims' families. Opposition leader R Ashoka and government officials are demanding further investigations, as the tragedy raises serious accountability questions and calls for systemic changes in event management.
