Currency Watch: Key Nations Under U.S. Scrutiny in Latest Treasury Report

The U.S. Treasury Department's latest report reveals no deliberate currency manipulation by major trading partners. However, it expanded its monitoring list to include nine countries, adding Ireland and Switzerland. The report, pivotal amid changing U.S. administrations, continues to acknowledge persistent concerns, notably with China, concerning transparency issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 03:09 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 03:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Treasury Department's latest currency report indicates that no major U.S. trading partners engaged in currency manipulation during the recent review period. However, the monitoring list now includes nine countries after adding Ireland and Switzerland.

This document marks the last currency report related to President Joe Biden's tenure and comes amid the return of Donald Trump to the White House. The report is a consistent follow-up, tracing back to the monitoring list established under Barack Obama in 2016, assessing countries with significant external surpluses.

The report also focuses on China, the largest U.S. trading partner, highlighting transparency issues. Despite past tensions and discussions about currency manipulation, China remains under scrutiny as do other nations like Switzerland, Ireland, Vietnam, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Germany, and Singapore.

