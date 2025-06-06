AAP Leaders Face Allegations in Multi-Crore Classroom Construction Scandal

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain made an appearance at the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) office on Friday. The visit was in response to a summons issued regarding corruption charges tied to the construction of classrooms in Delhi government schools.

Jain criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, accusing it of engaging in a "blame game" following the ACB's summons. He alleged that the BJP had failed in significant progress in recent months and raised school fees, singling out AAP figures like Manish Sisodia, who were instrumental in educational infrastructure improvements, now under scrutiny.

The ACB has launched an investigation into a purported Rs 2,000 crore scam. It involves alleged cost inflation and procurement rule violations in school construction projects. 34 contractors linked to the AAP are implicated. The findings cite discrepancies between actual costs and market rates, with substantial financial discrepancies under examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)