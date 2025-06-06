Maharashtra's Highway to Prosperity: Samruddhi Mahamarg Completed

The Hinduhrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg marks a pivotal achievement for Maharashtra, as announced by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The completion of this 701 km highway has been hailed as a historic and emotional milestone, symbolizing a leap toward a 'Samruddha' Maharashtra, or prosperous state.

In a social media message, Fadnavis expressed gratitude for public support, highlighting the essential role the highway will play in the state's development. As of now, land acquisition for the project was executed at an unprecedented pace, ensuring the connection of regions like Vidarbha, Marathwada, and North Maharashtra to the JNPT port, with future linkage to Vadhan port.

The Samruddhi Highway, a Rs 55,335 crore undertaking, poses an engineering marvel with parts of its route passing through the challenging Sahyadri mountain range. Notably, the eight-kilometre-long tunnel near Igatpuri stands out as the state's longest and the nation's widest. Initiatives along the route, such as farm pond creations and regular water recharge setups, underline the project's scope and impact on regional infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)