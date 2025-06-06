Left Menu

Maharashtra's Highway to Prosperity: Samruddhi Mahamarg Completed

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced the completion of the Hinduhrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg. The highway, spanning 701 km, is envisioned as a step towards a prosperous future for the state, connecting 24 districts and facilitating key infrastructure developments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 12:56 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 12:56 IST
Maharashtra's Highway to Prosperity: Samruddhi Mahamarg Completed
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (File Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Hinduhrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg marks a pivotal achievement for Maharashtra, as announced by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The completion of this 701 km highway has been hailed as a historic and emotional milestone, symbolizing a leap toward a 'Samruddha' Maharashtra, or prosperous state.

In a social media message, Fadnavis expressed gratitude for public support, highlighting the essential role the highway will play in the state's development. As of now, land acquisition for the project was executed at an unprecedented pace, ensuring the connection of regions like Vidarbha, Marathwada, and North Maharashtra to the JNPT port, with future linkage to Vadhan port.

The Samruddhi Highway, a Rs 55,335 crore undertaking, poses an engineering marvel with parts of its route passing through the challenging Sahyadri mountain range. Notably, the eight-kilometre-long tunnel near Igatpuri stands out as the state's longest and the nation's widest. Initiatives along the route, such as farm pond creations and regular water recharge setups, underline the project's scope and impact on regional infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025