Boosting Connectivity: Modi Unveils Infrastructure Projects in Eastern India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched substantial rail and road infrastructure projects worth Rs 3,250 crore to enhance connectivity in West Bengal and the North East. The initiative includes the inauguration of modern trains and road projects, bolstering regional development and inter-state economic linkages.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced significant infrastructure projects valued at Rs 3,250 crore in West Bengal and the North East, focusing on rail and road enhancements to bolster regional connectivity.

In Malda, West Bengal, Modi virtually unveiled four Amrit Bharat Express trains and flagged off the first advanced Vande Bharat sleeper trains, aiming to reduce travel times and empower local youth.

The projects aim to modernize India's transport facilities, supporting the mobility needs of citizens and strengthening economic and social ties across states. Additional developments include new railway lines, freight maintenance facilities, and highway upgrades.

(With inputs from agencies.)

