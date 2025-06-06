Uttarakhand Salutes Heroism: Shaurya Mahotsav Honors Bhawani Dutt Joshi

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami recently participated in the three-day Shaurya Mahotsav held in Chamoli to honor the sacrifices of Ashok Chakra awardee Shaheed Bhawani Dutt Joshi. The festival attracted large numbers of locals eager to hear the Chief Minister's tribute. Among those present were dignitaries including MLAs, ministers, party officials, and Joshi's family members.

The event highlighted the region's rich cultural heritage and patriotic spirit, with CM Dhami's presence underscoring the importance of the occasion. A traditional lamp lighting ceremony was conducted as a prayer to Agni Dev for the smooth conduct of the program. The event, attended by local VIPs, symbolized the dispelling of darkness and the launch of new initiatives.

During the ceremony, CM Dhami and other attendees laid wreaths at Joshi's memorial, celebrating his bravery. In a social media post, Dhami commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi for advancing youth empowerment through various schemes. He emphasized the progress made by initiatives like Startup India and Make in India, aiming to enhance employment and self-reliance among the youth. Dhami noted Uttarakhand's efforts in paralleling central government initiatives to foster youth welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)