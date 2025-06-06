KP Group Partners with Delta Electronics for Clean Energy Breakthroughs

In a move poised to reshape India's renewable energy landscape, Surat's KP Group announced on Friday it has entered into three strategic partnerships with Delta Electronics India. This collaboration spans critical areas, including Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), Green Hydrogen and EV Charging Infrastructure, and Solar PV Inverters.

The Memoranda of Understanding were signed by Niranjan Nayak, Managing Director of Delta Electronics India, and Faruk Patel, Chairman and Managing Director of KP Group, marking a pivotal step in advancing future-ready energy infrastructure that supports India's clean energy goals. Both organizations have a history of fruitful collaboration, and this partnership strengthens their commitment to renewable energy deployment at scale.

Faruk Patel, CMD of KP Group, expressed optimism about the venture, stating, "Our collaboration goes beyond products; it's about co-creating solutions that empower India's energy independence. We aim to build a cleaner, more sustainable tomorrow through our combined expertise in solar, storage, and hydrogen solutions."