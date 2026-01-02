Left Menu

Cash Ur Drive Powers Forward with EV Charging and Ad Integration in Rishikesh

Cash Ur Drive Marketing Limited secures a PPP project in Rishikesh to develop EV charging stations with integrated advertising. The initiative, which supports long-term growth, involves a 10-year DBFOM model. This venture underscores the firm's commitment to sustainable transit media and highlights expanding opportunities in electric mobility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 02-01-2026 12:26 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 12:26 IST
Cash Ur Drive Powers Forward with EV Charging and Ad Integration in Rishikesh
Cash Ur Drive to Deploy 10 EV Charging Stations with Advertising Rights in Rishikesh. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Cash Ur Drive Marketing Limited, one of India's prominent transit media organizations, has embarked on a landmark project under a Public-Private Partnership in Rishikesh. The new venture involves the development of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations coupled with advertising opportunities, strengthening both infrastructural and brand communication endeavors.

The company secured the rights to establish and manage 10 EV charging stations over a decade-long concession period. Operating under a Design, Build, Finance, Operate, and Maintain model, the initiative grants Cash Ur Drive the prerogative to integrate advertising formats at these urban locations, merging essential green services with high-visibility urban touchpoints.

With growing electric vehicle adoption and supportive municipal frameworks, Cash Ur Drive's strategic move aligns with its infrastructure-backed growth vision, as articulated by Managing Director and Chairman, Mr. Raghu Khanna. The initiative is seen as vital for expanding their unique transit and outdoor media platform, poised for scalability and revenue enhancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neeraj Chopra and Sachin Yadav: Rising Stars in Indian Javelin

Neeraj Chopra and Sachin Yadav: Rising Stars in Indian Javelin

 India
2
NAPA Criticizes Punjab's Costly Legislative Inaction

NAPA Criticizes Punjab's Costly Legislative Inaction

 India
3
Tensions Erupt in Ballari: Clash over Controversial Banners Turns Deadly

Tensions Erupt in Ballari: Clash over Controversial Banners Turns Deadly

 India
4
Power Struggle in Yemen: Hadramout's Governor Takes Charge as Tensions Rise

Power Struggle in Yemen: Hadramout's Governor Takes Charge as Tensions Rise

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026