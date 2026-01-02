Cash Ur Drive Powers Forward with EV Charging and Ad Integration in Rishikesh

Cash Ur Drive Marketing Limited, one of India's prominent transit media organizations, has embarked on a landmark project under a Public-Private Partnership in Rishikesh. The new venture involves the development of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations coupled with advertising opportunities, strengthening both infrastructural and brand communication endeavors.

The company secured the rights to establish and manage 10 EV charging stations over a decade-long concession period. Operating under a Design, Build, Finance, Operate, and Maintain model, the initiative grants Cash Ur Drive the prerogative to integrate advertising formats at these urban locations, merging essential green services with high-visibility urban touchpoints.

With growing electric vehicle adoption and supportive municipal frameworks, Cash Ur Drive's strategic move aligns with its infrastructure-backed growth vision, as articulated by Managing Director and Chairman, Mr. Raghu Khanna. The initiative is seen as vital for expanding their unique transit and outdoor media platform, poised for scalability and revenue enhancement.

