NCW Intervenes in Shocking Haridwar Assault Case

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken proactive action regarding a harrowing incident in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, where a mother allegedly allowed her daughter to be sexually assaulted repeatedly by her boyfriend and his associate. The NCW Chairperson, Vijaya Rahatkar, has addressed a formal letter to Uttarakhand's Director General of Police, demanding immediate intervention and a detailed action report within three days.

In a statement to ANI, Haridwar Senior Superintendent of Police Pramendra Singh Dobhal confirmed the assault following the victim's medical examination. The police investigation began after a man reported to the Ranipur Police station, stating that his daughter was raped by her own mother and her acquaintances. The medical findings and the girl's statement aligned with these allegations, leading to the arrest of the mother and one of the implicated men.

The accused woman, previously linked to a political party, has been stripped of her responsibilities and subjected to legal proceedings. Meanwhile, political tensions have escalated, with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) asserting that the woman belongs to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), spotlighting severe ethical concerns within party ranks.

(With inputs from agencies.)