Odisha CM Distributes Over 1,294 Appointment Letters at Recruitment Drive
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi distributed 1,294 appointment letters at a recruitment event in Bhubaneswar, fulfilling a government promise. He emphasized ongoing efforts to address vacancies. The event also highlighted the recruitment of over 20,000 teachers, signaling a strong commitment to improving education in the state.
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi handed out 1,294 appointment letters on Friday at the 'Nijukti Mela' held in the Railway Auditorium, Bhubaneswar. The high-profile event saw the presence of Deputy Chief Ministers KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida, as well as several State Ministers.
Majhi reiterated the government's commitment to the recruitment process, as outlined in their manifesto. As the state held its ninth recruitment fair, he assured that efforts to address government vacancies would persist, promising more hires in the near future.
Odisha's School and Mass Education Minister, Nityananda Gond, reported the recruitment of 826 new teachers and over 20,000 in total under Majhi's leadership. Gond stressed the government's dedication to enhancing education, with continued support from the Chief Minister in filling more vacancies to drive state development.
