RBI Rejects Annapurna Finance's Bid for a Universal Bank
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has declined Annapurna Finance Private Limited's application to establish a universal bank. Following an extensive review under existing guidelines, the RBI deemed the application unsuitable for in-principle approval. Annapurna applied under the 'on tap' universal banking licensing process.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-06-2025 19:37 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 19:37 IST
- Country:
- India
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has turned down the application from Annapurna Finance Private Limited to set up a universal bank, according to an official statement released on Friday.
Following a thorough examination of the application under existing guidelines, the central bank concluded that Annapurna Finance did not meet the necessary criteria for receiving in-principle approval.
This application was submitted as part of the ongoing 'on tap' licensing process, allowing interested parties to apply for establishing a universal bank at any time under the stipulated guidelines.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement