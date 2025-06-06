Left Menu

U.S. Stocks Surge: Tech and Tesla Lead the Way

U.S. stocks rose on Friday following a positive jobs report and a rebound in tech stocks, especially Tesla. The nonfarm payrolls added 139,000 jobs, maintaining steady economic indicators. Despite ongoing U.S.-China trade tensions, major indices like the S&P 500 and Nasdaq showed significant gains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 21:32 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 21:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a positive turn for the market, U.S. stocks climbed on Friday, driven by a promising jobs report that quelled economic concerns, alongside a notable recovery by Tesla following previous losses. Technology stocks maintained upward momentum, fueling the overall market optimism.

The U.S. Labor Department reported an increase of 139,000 in nonfarm payrolls for the past month, surpassing the forecasted 130,000 jobs. The unemployment rate remained consistent at 4.2%, aligning with expectations. Financial markets observed the Federal Reserve's measured approach to interest rate changes, with no immediate cuts anticipated until September.

This surge in market activity came amid unresolved trade discussions between the U.S. and China, marked by recent communications between President Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq achieved remarkable growth, highlighted by increased stock prices in leading tech companies, including Tesla, Amazon, and Alphabet.

(With inputs from agencies.)

