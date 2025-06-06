Left Menu

Delhi's Rs 820 Crore Boost: MCD to Enhance Public Services and Infrastructure

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has received Rs 820 crore from the Delhi government as part of the Basic Tax Assignment for 2025-26. This untied grant aims to improve public services, infrastructure, and waste management in the capital, ensuring efficient and transparent use of funds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 21:33 IST
Delhi's Rs 820 Crore Boost: MCD to Enhance Public Services and Infrastructure
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has been allocated Rs 820 crore by the Delhi government in the first installment of the Basic Tax Assignment for the fiscal year 2025-26. This significant allocation aligns with the Fifth Delhi Finance Commission's recommendations and is poised to bolster the MCD's financial standing while supporting crucial public services throughout the capital.

This funding, representing 6% of Delhi's net tax collection, is an untied grant, allowing the MCD flexibility in expenditure unlike tied, project-specific grants. The timely dispersal of these funds plays a crucial role in enabling the corporation to address its liabilities, with a commitment to efficient and transparent utilization for the betterment of Delhi's citizens.

Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta for the over Rs 870 crore financial support, emphasizing improvements in public infrastructure, waste management, and governance in the city. The government has also allocated Rs 50.78 crore for biomining at three major landfill sites, aiding in the reduction of garbage mounds and improving urban quality of life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025