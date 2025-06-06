Delhi's Rs 820 Crore Boost: MCD to Enhance Public Services and Infrastructure

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has been allocated Rs 820 crore by the Delhi government in the first installment of the Basic Tax Assignment for the fiscal year 2025-26. This significant allocation aligns with the Fifth Delhi Finance Commission's recommendations and is poised to bolster the MCD's financial standing while supporting crucial public services throughout the capital.

This funding, representing 6% of Delhi's net tax collection, is an untied grant, allowing the MCD flexibility in expenditure unlike tied, project-specific grants. The timely dispersal of these funds plays a crucial role in enabling the corporation to address its liabilities, with a commitment to efficient and transparent utilization for the betterment of Delhi's citizens.

Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta for the over Rs 870 crore financial support, emphasizing improvements in public infrastructure, waste management, and governance in the city. The government has also allocated Rs 50.78 crore for biomining at three major landfill sites, aiding in the reduction of garbage mounds and improving urban quality of life.

