ICAI Unveils Draft Guidelines for Global Networking
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has issued draft guidelines to facilitate overseas networking for domestic CA firms. The initiative aims to enhance the global competitiveness of Indian entities. Registration with the ICAI is mandatory for all network arrangements with foreign networks.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 22:28 IST
- Country:
- India
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) announced new draft guidelines on Friday, meant to enable domestic chartered accountant firms to network overseas.
This move is part of ICAI's ongoing strategy to elevate the stature of Indian CA firms to compete on a global scale by forming larger domestic entities.
The guidelines emphasize the mandatory registration of any network arrangements between Indian firms and international networks with the ICAI, ensuring compliance and streamlined operations as outlined in the draft.
