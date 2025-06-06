ICAI Unveils Draft Guidelines for Global Networking

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) announced new draft guidelines on Friday, meant to enable domestic chartered accountant firms to network overseas.

This move is part of ICAI's ongoing strategy to elevate the stature of Indian CA firms to compete on a global scale by forming larger domestic entities.

The guidelines emphasize the mandatory registration of any network arrangements between Indian firms and international networks with the ICAI, ensuring compliance and streamlined operations as outlined in the draft.