Left Menu

Delhi Advocates to Boycott Judicial Work Over Court Relocation Dispute

All District Courts Bar Associations in Delhi will abstain from judicial work on June 9, 2025. This protest is against moving Digital NI Act Courts to Rouse Avenue, despite praise for the infrastructure. Advocates demand cooperation from members in opposing the relocation, showing discontent with the Delhi High Court's decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 22:47 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 22:47 IST
Delhi Advocates to Boycott Judicial Work Over Court Relocation Dispute
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Coordination Committee of All District Courts Bar Associations in Delhi has announced a complete suspension of judicial work by advocates on Monday, June 9, 2025. This collective decision is a protest against the recent relocation of Digital NI Act Courts to Rouse Avenue.

The Honorary Secretary of the New Delhi Bar Association, Advocate Tarun Rana, issued a press statement urging members to cooperate by abstaining from work. The statement highlighted the significant discontent among advocates regarding the move.

Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya of the Delhi High Court inaugurated 34 digital courts at the Rouse Avenue District Courts complex. Despite Justice Upadhyaya's praise for the technological advancements, the decision to relocate the specialized NI Act courtrooms was met with considerable opposition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Ministers Unite: Shaping the Future of Energy

Power Ministers Unite: Shaping the Future of Energy

 India
2
Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

 United States
3
SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG 2025 examination on August 3 bonafide.

SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG ...

 India
4
China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025