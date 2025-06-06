Delhi Advocates to Boycott Judicial Work Over Court Relocation Dispute

The Coordination Committee of All District Courts Bar Associations in Delhi has announced a complete suspension of judicial work by advocates on Monday, June 9, 2025. This collective decision is a protest against the recent relocation of Digital NI Act Courts to Rouse Avenue.

The Honorary Secretary of the New Delhi Bar Association, Advocate Tarun Rana, issued a press statement urging members to cooperate by abstaining from work. The statement highlighted the significant discontent among advocates regarding the move.

Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya of the Delhi High Court inaugurated 34 digital courts at the Rouse Avenue District Courts complex. Despite Justice Upadhyaya's praise for the technological advancements, the decision to relocate the specialized NI Act courtrooms was met with considerable opposition.

(With inputs from agencies.)