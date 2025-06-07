Indonesia and EU Close to Sealing Historic Trade Deal
Indonesia and the European Union aim to conclude their nine-year-long free trade negotiations by June 2025, potentially giving Indonesia zero tariffs on 80% of its exports to the EU. Key discussions involve market access and the removal of non-tariff barriers, focusing on footwear, garments, and palm oil.
In a significant development, Indonesia and the European Union are set to wrap up their protracted free trade negotiations by June 2025, according to Indonesia's chief economic minister, Airlangga Hartarto. This deal promises zero tariffs on 80% of Indonesian exports to the EU.
During a meeting in Brussels, Hartarto discussed critical issues with EU Commissioner for Trade Maros Sefcovic. Key topics included enhancing market access for Indonesian products such as footwear, garments, palm oil, and fisheries, and removing various non-tariff barriers.
The EU, Indonesia's fifth-largest trade partner, is expected to see a significant rise in imports, boosting Indonesia's exports by over 50% within a few years post-agreement. The negotiations are crucial as Indonesia seeks to diversify export destinations amidst U.S. tariff challenges.
ALSO READ
Global Push Intensifies for Ratification of WTO Fisheries Subsidies Agreement
George Kurian Visits Mizoram, Emphasizes Support for Fisheries Growth
Campus Unveils Air Capsule Pro—A Step into the Future of Footwear
Fisheries Minister Addresses Safety of Kerala Fish Post-Shipwreck
Malawi's Ratification Pushes WTO Fisheries Subsidies Deal Closer to Enforcement