India's Fisheries Sector Transforms with New Access Pass Framework

Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh is set to launch a new access pass framework for fishing in India's Exclusive Economic Zone, aimed at legal and sustainable resource utilization. This initiative will empower fishers, enhance seafood exports, and support the Blue Economy vision, aligning with international standards.

Updated: 19-02-2026 20:30 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 20:30 IST
Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh is slated to introduce a novel access pass framework for fishing within India's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) at Veraval in Gujarat this Friday. The move aims to grant organizations legal, transparent, and sustainable access to harness high-value marine resources.

Developed under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the initiative seeks to empower traditional fishers, cooperatives, Self Help Groups, and Fish Farmer Producer Organizations. India's expansive coastline and EEZ offer vast marine wealth, yet fishing activities are predominantly confined close to shore.

The launch aligns with India's Blue Economy vision, fostering fishers' livelihoods, seafood export growth, and sustainable fishing practices. Veraval, a key fisheries hub, will play a pivotal role in advancing these objectives within the newly launched framework.

