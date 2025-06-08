Left Menu

Chintan Shivir 2.0: Paving the Path for Viksit Bharat 2047

Chintan Shivir 2.0, a strategic two-day retreat at IIM Raipur, aims to define Chhattisgarh's role in India's vision for 2047. Led by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, it fosters introspection and strategizing among ministers, focusing on service, resolve, learning, and regional development reform.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-06-2025 12:23 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 12:23 IST
Chintan Shivir 2.0: Paving the Path for Viksit Bharat 2047
Chhattisgarh ministers participate in Chintan Shivir 2.0 at IIM Raipur (Photo/Press Release). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chintan Shivir 2.0, an innovative conclave, commenced at the IIM Raipur campus on Sunday, marking a crucial milestone in Chhattisgarh's contribution to the Viksit Bharat 2047 mission. This unique gathering brings together state ministers, providing a platform to share experiences and insights under the aegis of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai.

This two-day retreat is designed to reflect on the past one and a half years of administrative endeavors and to formulate a collaborative vision for the future. The Shivir emphasizes Chhattisgarh's significant role in making India a developed nation by 2047, with sessions dedicated to innovations, public service lessons, and future roadmaps. Renowned experts drive discussions on governance and nation-building.

A highlight is the session "From Good Governance to Elections," aimed at enhancing policy transparency and public accountability. Discussions include insights from Sai's meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to align central and state strategies. Focus also rests on transformative development in regions like Bastar, showcasing progress in tourism and infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Management Chaos

Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Man...

 India
2
Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strikes

Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strik...

 Global
3
Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terrorism

Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terro...

 India
4
SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025