Chintan Shivir 2.0: Paving the Path for Viksit Bharat 2047

Chintan Shivir 2.0, an innovative conclave, commenced at the IIM Raipur campus on Sunday, marking a crucial milestone in Chhattisgarh's contribution to the Viksit Bharat 2047 mission. This unique gathering brings together state ministers, providing a platform to share experiences and insights under the aegis of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai.

This two-day retreat is designed to reflect on the past one and a half years of administrative endeavors and to formulate a collaborative vision for the future. The Shivir emphasizes Chhattisgarh's significant role in making India a developed nation by 2047, with sessions dedicated to innovations, public service lessons, and future roadmaps. Renowned experts drive discussions on governance and nation-building.

A highlight is the session "From Good Governance to Elections," aimed at enhancing policy transparency and public accountability. Discussions include insights from Sai's meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to align central and state strategies. Focus also rests on transformative development in regions like Bastar, showcasing progress in tourism and infrastructure.

