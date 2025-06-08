Kurukshetra Gears Up for Historic Yoga Event with Baba Ramdev

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has expressed pride in the state hosting a grand yoga event led by renowned Yoga guru, Baba Ramdev. Inviting participation from every household in Kurukshetra, the event promises to attract lakhs of attendees, marking a significant moment for the region.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shared his excitement for the upcoming International Yoga Day celebrations in Andhra Pradesh. Scheduled for June 21, the event champions the theme 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health', and aims to popularise yoga with global partnerships and massive local participation.

Both national and international efforts are underway to celebrate Yoga Day 2025, featuring coordinated demonstrations at 10,000 locations, international yoga sessions at iconic landmarks, and the creation of 1,000 yoga parks. Special initiatives for diverse groups aim to make yoga a global movement for unity and health.