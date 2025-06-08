Left Menu

Political Upheaval in Karnataka After Tragic Stadium Stampede

BJP MLA CN Ashwath Narayan demands the resignations of Karnataka's top leaders following a deadly stampede. Accusations of negligence and calls for accountability rise as protests erupt, with BJP leaders criticizing the Congress government. Meanwhile, RCB and the Karnataka State Cricket Association face pressure to take responsibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-06-2025 14:39 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 14:39 IST
Political Upheaval in Karnataka After Tragic Stadium Stampede
BJP MLA Dr CN Ashwath Narayan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The tragic stampede outside Chinnaswamy Stadium during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL celebrations has sparked a political firestorm in Karnataka. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA CN Ashwath Narayan has called for the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, and State Home Minister G Parameshwara, blaming the Congress government for "irresponsibility."

Rejecting the Rs 25 lakh compensation for victims' families, Narayan urged Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to provide "decent compensation" and demanded an FIR against top leaders. During a protest at Vidhana Soudha, BJP accused the leaders of prioritizing self-indulgence over public safety, alleging they focused on celebrations and selfies instead of crowd management.

The incident, which left 11 dead, has led to resignations within the Karnataka State Cricket Association, while senior BJP leaders seek to assign accountability to the ruling party. Meanwhile, CM Siddaramaiah increased compensation to Rs 25 lakh as the political blame game continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

