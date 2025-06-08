Tragic Discovery: Woman Found Dead in Delhi Hotel Room

In a chilling incident, a woman was discovered dead under suspicious circumstances in a hotel room located in Delhi's Paharganj area. The incident, reported on Sunday, has sparked a police investigation.

According to Delhi Police, a PCR call was made from Police Station Nabi Karim around 9:47 AM on June 8, 2025, by a hotel staff member. The staff reported that the couple, who had checked into the hotel the previous evening, were involved in a suspected incident. Significantly, the male companion was found to be missing the morning after, while the female was discovered lifeless in the bathroom.

The couple had checked into the hotel on June 7 at about 4:15 PM. Witnesses last saw the male individual leaving alone early on June 8. It was later, when hotel staff entered the room, that the grim discovery of the woman in the bathroom was made, leading to police notification. Preliminary enquiries indicate possible strangulation using a drawstring, and the crime team conducted an evidence collection at the scene. The individuals were identified as Sachin, 31, and Sarika, 29, from submitted ID documents.

The deceased's body has been retained at the mortuary for a postmortem to ascertain the exact cause of death. Police registered the case under FIR No. 103/2025, invoking Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Nabi Karim Police Station. Investigations are ongoing, with the male companion apprehended by officials, they confirmed.

