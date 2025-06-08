Unity and Vision: Gujarat's Path to Progress Under PM Modi's Leadership

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary leadership for advancing the state across all critical sectors. He emphasized Modi's strategic focus on cleanliness, semiconductor technology, and renewable energy as key areas of national priority.

At the unveiling of 'Sonani Hatdi' at Vishv Umiya Dham, Patel highlighted the resilience and heritage of the Patidar community, emphasizing the significance of unity and collective action in facing future challenges. The Chief Minister underscored the importance of adopting cleanliness as a cultural norm to aid national progress.

Advocating for communities built on empathy, cooperation, and mutual trust, Patel linked these principles to sustained development. He also stressed the need for collective environmental stewardship through initiatives like 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' to combat global warming and 'Catch the Rain' for water conservation.

