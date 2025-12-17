Left Menu

NTPC Boosts Green Energy Footprint with Solar Capacity Expansion

NTPC has increased its commercial capacity by 359.58 MW with new solar projects in Gujarat and Rajasthan, taking its total to over 85.5 GW. The company aims to reach 60 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2032, supporting India's Net Zero goals with its diverse energy portfolio.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 21:33 IST
NTPC Boosts Green Energy Footprint with Solar Capacity Expansion
NTPC (Image: X/@ntpclimited). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

State-run NTPC, a leading power generation company, announced a commercial capacity boost of 359.58 MW from its solar projects across subsidiaries in Gujarat and Rajasthan, elevating the group's total capacity to over 85.5 GW. This development marks a significant stride in the company's renewable energy initiatives.

Key milestones include the commercial operation date (COD) for 243.66 MW of the Khavda -1 Solar PV project in Gujarat, facilitated by NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd, a stepdown subsidiary via NGEL. Additionally, the COD for 78 MW from the Nokh Solar PV project in Rajasthan and a 37.925 MW segment of the Khavda Solar Energy Project in Gujarat was declared.

With its sights set on achieving 60 GW of renewable capacity by 2032, NTPC is driving India toward its Net Zero targets, leveraging a diverse energy matrix spanning thermal, hydro, solar, and wind. The company's commitment extends into emerging areas like e-mobility, battery storage, and green hydrogen solutions, underscoring its role in delivering sustainable power across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Many AI systems depend on hidden human labor, not true automation

AI could change the fight against obesity by predicting risk years earlier

Sustainability push accelerates digital overhaul of cold chain systems

FinTech partnerships and AI-driven security reshape retail banking worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025