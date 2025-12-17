NTPC Boosts Green Energy Footprint with Solar Capacity Expansion

State-run NTPC, a leading power generation company, announced a commercial capacity boost of 359.58 MW from its solar projects across subsidiaries in Gujarat and Rajasthan, elevating the group's total capacity to over 85.5 GW. This development marks a significant stride in the company's renewable energy initiatives.

Key milestones include the commercial operation date (COD) for 243.66 MW of the Khavda -1 Solar PV project in Gujarat, facilitated by NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd, a stepdown subsidiary via NGEL. Additionally, the COD for 78 MW from the Nokh Solar PV project in Rajasthan and a 37.925 MW segment of the Khavda Solar Energy Project in Gujarat was declared.

With its sights set on achieving 60 GW of renewable capacity by 2032, NTPC is driving India toward its Net Zero targets, leveraging a diverse energy matrix spanning thermal, hydro, solar, and wind. The company's commitment extends into emerging areas like e-mobility, battery storage, and green hydrogen solutions, underscoring its role in delivering sustainable power across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)