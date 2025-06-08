Left Menu

New Jetty Boosts Indian Coast Guard's Swift Maritime Operations

The Indian Coast Guard has inaugurated a 76.7-metre jetty at Vizhinjam Harbour, enhancing vessel deployment for operations such as coastal surveillance and anti-smuggling efforts. Strategically positioned near international shipping lanes, this facility bolsters India's coastal security with quicker response capabilities, marking a significant step in regional maritime readiness.

New Jetty Boosts Indian Coast Guard's Swift Maritime Operations
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has significantly enhanced its maritime capabilities with the inauguration of a new 76.7-metre jetty at Vizhinjam Harbour in Kerala, spearheaded by Director General Paramesh Sivamani. This facility promises expedited deployment of Coast Guard vessels, thus improving critical operations like coastal surveillance, search and rescue missions, anti-smuggling activities, and fisheries protection.

Strategically situated just 10 nautical miles away from major international shipping routes, the jetty is poised to play an instrumental role in securing India's southwest coastline. Paramesh Sivamani emphasized its pivotal role in advancing the nation's coastal security architecture and improving regional response times.

The inauguration ceremony witnessed the presence of notable figures such as Commander, ICG Region (West), Inspector General Bhisham Sharm, as well as representatives from Vizhinjam International Seaport Ltd, the Kerala government, and other key maritime and security organizations. The event underscores a robust collaboration aimed at enhancing national maritime readiness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

