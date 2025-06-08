Left Menu

AIIA Hosts Special Iyengar Yoga Workshop Ahead of International Yoga Day 2025

The All India Institute of Ayurveda will hold a special three-day Iyengar Yoga Workshop from June 9 to 11, 2025, in celebration of the International Day of Yoga. Renowned instructor Amit Sharma will lead sessions focused on body alignment and mental wellness. Prime Minister Modi will participate in the grand celebrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-06-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 20:59 IST
AIIA Hosts Special Iyengar Yoga Workshop Ahead of International Yoga Day 2025
Representative Image (Photo/ @Pexels). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In anticipation of International Yoga Day 2025, the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) has announced a special Iyengar Yoga Workshop as part of its Yoga Samavesh program. Scheduled from June 9 to 11, the afternoon sessions will focus on precision alignment and mental wellness under the guidance of esteemed instructor Amit Sharma.

The initiative is aligned with AIIA's mission to make yoga accessible and to promote holistic wellness. Professor Manjusha Rajagopala highlighted the therapeutic depth of yoga, emphasizing AIIA's commitment to inclusive practices. Participation is open to AIIA scholars and enthusiasts.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to participate in the Yoga Day events on June 21 in Andhra Pradesh, notable for a mass yoga event along Visakhapatnam's coastline, aiming for a world record. Enthusiasm is growing, as seen in various activities like the recent 'Yogandhra 2025' at Puligundu Twin Hills, drawing attention nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Management Chaos

Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Man...

 India
2
Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strikes

Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strik...

 Global
3
Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terrorism

Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terro...

 India
4
SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025