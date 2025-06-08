AIIA Hosts Special Iyengar Yoga Workshop Ahead of International Yoga Day 2025

In anticipation of International Yoga Day 2025, the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) has announced a special Iyengar Yoga Workshop as part of its Yoga Samavesh program. Scheduled from June 9 to 11, the afternoon sessions will focus on precision alignment and mental wellness under the guidance of esteemed instructor Amit Sharma.

The initiative is aligned with AIIA's mission to make yoga accessible and to promote holistic wellness. Professor Manjusha Rajagopala highlighted the therapeutic depth of yoga, emphasizing AIIA's commitment to inclusive practices. Participation is open to AIIA scholars and enthusiasts.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to participate in the Yoga Day events on June 21 in Andhra Pradesh, notable for a mass yoga event along Visakhapatnam's coastline, aiming for a world record. Enthusiasm is growing, as seen in various activities like the recent 'Yogandhra 2025' at Puligundu Twin Hills, drawing attention nationwide.

