Major Drug Bust in Ahmedabad: Crime Branch Nabs Notorious Criminals

In a major crackdown, the Ahmedabad Crime Branch nabbed a female bouncer and an auto-rickshaw driver with a substantial quantity of MD drugs near Vinayak Park in the Ramol area, according to a police statement. The operation followed a tip-off, leading to the confiscation of a 34-gram mixture of Amphetamine and Mephedrone, valued at Rs 3.41 lakh in the market.

The arrests unfolded when a Crime Branch unit intercepted the auto-rickshaw near Vinayak Park. The accused, including Ramiz Mohammed, 30, and Sirinbanu, 28, were found holding the illegal substances without permits. The police recovered drugs, two mobile phones, and the auto-rickshaw during the bust. Investigations disclosed that Ramiz is a habitual MD drug user who obtained the drugs from Tanvir, while Sirinbanu procured them from Mumbai for resale. A case has been registered at the DCB Police Station under the NDPS Act, with intensive efforts ongoing to dismantle the supply chain.

In another significant operation, the Ahmedabad Crime Branch captured a notorious criminal, Abhishek alias Shooter Sanjaybhai Tomar, known for multiple violent offenses, last Sunday. A dramatic standoff occurred after law enforcement tracked him to a flat in Odhav, where he threatened to jump from the balcony. The situation culminated in Tomar's arrest following the deployment of 'appropriate force' after negotiations failed. The incident highlights the Crime Branch's persistent efforts to combat crime in the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)