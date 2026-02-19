Tragic Auto-rickshaw Accident in Rajasthan Claims Lives of Two Young Children

A devastating accident led to the deaths of two young children in Dungarpur, Rajasthan, as an auto-rickshaw overturned. The tragic event occurred on Thursday near Vaija Mod, within the jurisdiction of the Chaurasi police station.

The victims included one and-a-half-month-old Krish and three-year-old Arihant, who were both sitting in their mothers' laps at the time of the crash. The family was on their way to Priyanka's in-laws' house after she had given birth to Krish at her parental home in Vaija.

Eight more passengers suffered injuries in the accident, among them five women, two men, and a 5-year-old girl, indicating the scale of this heartbreaking incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)