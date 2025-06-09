Market Jitters: Trade Talks and Turbulence
Asian markets rose as positive U.S. jobs data eased fears of economic damage from tariffs. However, unrest in California and pending U.S.-China trade talks created uncertainties. Washington officials will meet Chinese counterparts to discuss critical issues, amid calls between Trump and Xi, ahead of important economic indicators.
Asian markets experienced a notable upswing on Monday, responding to unexpectedly strong U.S. jobs data that alleviated fears of economic repercussions from President Donald Trump's fluctuating tariff policies.
Investors remained vigilant, however, as tensions in California prompted the deployment of the National Guard, and U.S.-China trade discussions loomed on the horizon. Prominent American officials, including Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, are slated to meet Chinese representatives to deliberate on pivotal mineral trades and other concerns.
The outcome of these trade negotiations, along with impending inflation data expected midweek, could significantly influence economic outlooks, despite current optimism steered by better-than-anticipated employment figures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
