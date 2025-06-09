Market Jitters: Trade Talks and Turbulence

Asian markets experienced a notable upswing on Monday, responding to unexpectedly strong U.S. jobs data that alleviated fears of economic repercussions from President Donald Trump's fluctuating tariff policies.

Investors remained vigilant, however, as tensions in California prompted the deployment of the National Guard, and U.S.-China trade discussions loomed on the horizon. Prominent American officials, including Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, are slated to meet Chinese representatives to deliberate on pivotal mineral trades and other concerns.

The outcome of these trade negotiations, along with impending inflation data expected midweek, could significantly influence economic outlooks, despite current optimism steered by better-than-anticipated employment figures.

