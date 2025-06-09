Karnataka's Contentious Murder Case Sparks Political Uproar

Karnataka is at the center of a political storm as the Central Home Ministry has urged the state to transfer the investigation of the Suhas Shetty murder case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Home Minister G Parameshwara confirmed that a decision on the matter would be made shortly after receiving a letter from the ministry.

Suhas Shetty, a prominent young leader of the right-wing Bajrang Dal, was violently murdered last month in Sullia, in the Dakshina Kannada district. The attack, executed by unidentified individuals, left the community in shock and provoked widespread protests by local Bajrang Dal and VHP units who alleged a targeted assassination.

The incident has exacerbated political tensions, with Karnataka BJP President BY Vijayendra accusing the Congress-led state government of harboring anti-Hindu sentiments. He criticized the lack of action against alleged perpetrators, attributing it to the Siddaramaiah government's alleged appeasement politics. The BJP has urged a transfer of the case to the NIA, a request that has seen support from the central authorities.