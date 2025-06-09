Left Menu

L&T Finance Enters Gold Loan Market with Strategic PMFL Acquisition

L&T Finance Ltd. has completed the acquisition of the gold loan business from Paul Merchants Finance Private Ltd., marking its entry into this sector. The move includes acquiring PMFL's branches, employees, and a significant loan book, enhancing LTF's rural and urban financial offerings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-06-2025 17:05 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 17:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
L&T Finance Ltd. (LTF) has successfully completed the acquisition of Paul Merchants Finance Private Ltd.'s (PMFL) gold loan business. This strategic move positions LTF as a major player in the gold loan market, adding 130 branches, approximately 700 employees, and a loan book worth Rs. 1,350 Crore to its portfolio.

With a robust rural customer base of 1.6 crore and a workforce of 20,000, LTF plans to leverage its resources for an efficient cross-selling strategy, enhancing its range of secured loan products. The acquisition aligns with LTF's strategy to address portfolio gaps and diversify its financial offerings.

According to Sudipta Roy, MD & CEO of LTF, the acquisition not only fills a crucial gap but also strengthens LTF's portfolio, positioning it as a comprehensive financial partner across India. The seamless integration of the gold loan business supports LTF's ESG-focused growth ambitions under its strategic Lakshya 2026 plan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

