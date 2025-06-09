Left Menu

SEBI Launches Settlement Window for Algo-Linked Brokers

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has announced a settlement scheme from June 16 to September 16 for stock brokers linked with algo platforms facing legal proceedings. The scheme allows these brokers to expedite the resolution of their cases. Brokers not participating will continue facing legal actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 18:49 IST
SEBI Launches Settlement Window for Algo-Linked Brokers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has unveiled a new settlement framework aimed at offering relief to stock brokers associated with specific algorithmic trading platforms. The settlement window, starting on June 16 and concluding on September 16, 2025, provides a chance for implicated brokers to resolve ongoing legal proceedings.

SEBI's statement highlights that the scheme is targeted at stock brokers already embroiled in legal challenges before various forums, including the Adjudicating Officer and Securities Appellate Tribunal. The initiative seeks to streamline the legal process, allowing brokers to settle cases promptly. However, the regulatory authority has clarified that brokers opting out of the scheme will still face the original legal consequences as dictated by the law.

In a move to further assist stakeholders, SEBI promised to publish a list of frequently asked questions about the settlement scheme on its official website starting June 16. This will ensure transparency and provide necessary guidance for brokers considering availing the settlement benefits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven social media fuels mental health crisis among Gen Z

Diversified European banks are less prone to financial distress

Bank health, digital access drive fintech growth in ASEAN-4 countries

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025