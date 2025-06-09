SEBI Launches Settlement Window for Algo-Linked Brokers

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has unveiled a new settlement framework aimed at offering relief to stock brokers associated with specific algorithmic trading platforms. The settlement window, starting on June 16 and concluding on September 16, 2025, provides a chance for implicated brokers to resolve ongoing legal proceedings.

SEBI's statement highlights that the scheme is targeted at stock brokers already embroiled in legal challenges before various forums, including the Adjudicating Officer and Securities Appellate Tribunal. The initiative seeks to streamline the legal process, allowing brokers to settle cases promptly. However, the regulatory authority has clarified that brokers opting out of the scheme will still face the original legal consequences as dictated by the law.

In a move to further assist stakeholders, SEBI promised to publish a list of frequently asked questions about the settlement scheme on its official website starting June 16. This will ensure transparency and provide necessary guidance for brokers considering availing the settlement benefits.

