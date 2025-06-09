Wall Street Inches Up as US-China Trade Talks Resume

Wall Street saw an uplift at the start of trading on Monday, fueled by fresh negotiations between the United States and China aimed at resolving ongoing trade disputes. Investors, wary of the impact these tensions have had on the markets, eagerly watched the talks unfold.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average kicked off the session with a rise of 23.3 points, or 0.05%, positioning itself at 42,786.19. Meanwhile, the broader S&P 500 index gained 4.3 points, equivalent to a 0.07% increase, to start at 6,004.63.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index also joined the upward trend, adding 43.2 points—an increase of 0.22%—to reach 19,573.138 by the opening bell. Market participants hoped that the discussions would help bridge the trade divide and stabilize the financial markets that have been in flux.

(With inputs from agencies.)