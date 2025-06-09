Left Menu

Wall Street Inches Up as US-China Trade Talks Resume

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher as investors monitored US-China trade talks. The Dow Jones rose 23.3 points, S&P 500 added 4.3 points, and Nasdaq increased by 43.2 points. The financial markets were optimistic about progress in mending trade tensions that had previously caused instability.

Updated: 09-06-2025 19:05 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 19:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street saw an uplift at the start of trading on Monday, fueled by fresh negotiations between the United States and China aimed at resolving ongoing trade disputes. Investors, wary of the impact these tensions have had on the markets, eagerly watched the talks unfold.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average kicked off the session with a rise of 23.3 points, or 0.05%, positioning itself at 42,786.19. Meanwhile, the broader S&P 500 index gained 4.3 points, equivalent to a 0.07% increase, to start at 6,004.63.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index also joined the upward trend, adding 43.2 points—an increase of 0.22%—to reach 19,573.138 by the opening bell. Market participants hoped that the discussions would help bridge the trade divide and stabilize the financial markets that have been in flux.

